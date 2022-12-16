Log In
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal FC trails 1 - 0 Mumbai City FC at Half Time - Updates, Scores, Results

East Bengal FC will take on Mumbai City FC today at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Get all your LIVE updates right here.

Apuia celebrating his goal (source : Indian Super League on twitter )

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-16T21:18:46+05:30

It was all about Mumbai City in the first half, East Bengal was more into defending but couldn't keep that tight for long. MCFC moves ahead in the 26th minute,Once EBFC is put under lot of pressure, they give in. EBFC, however, merely observes everything that occurs here.They must move swiftly when facing a team like MCFC

2022-12-16 13:01:41
