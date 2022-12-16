ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal FC trails 1 - 0 Mumbai City FC at Half Time - Updates, Scores, Results
East Bengal FC will take on Mumbai City FC today at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Get all your LIVE updates right here.
It was all about Mumbai City in the first half, East Bengal was more into defending but couldn't keep that tight for long. MCFC moves ahead in the 26th minute,Once EBFC is put under lot of pressure, they give in. EBFC, however, merely observes everything that occurs here.They must move swiftly when facing a team like MCFC
Live Updates
- 16 Dec 2022 3:48 PM GMT
88' Penalty Missed !
Gurkirat skies it !
- 16 Dec 2022 3:48 PM GMT
87' Penalty for Mumbai
Penalty is awarded to Mumbai for a foul on Vikram
- 16 Dec 2022 3:43 PM GMT
81' Double Substitution !
Pereyra Diaz and Greg Stewart comes off for Rowllin Borges and Gurkirat.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:31 PM GMT
70' Substitution !
Vinit Rai replaces Apuia.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:29 PM GMT
68' Eliandro With a Good Chance !
Eliandro gets a good chance, he have the time to turn and shoot it on target but Fall with a good block.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:27 PM GMT
67' It's all Mumbai City !
Mumbai have the possession and there's no threat from East Bengal.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:24 PM GMT
62' Double Substitution !
Ahmed Jahouh and Lallianzuala Chhangte are replaced by Alberto Noguera and Vikram Singh
- 16 Dec 2022 3:19 PM GMT
59' GOAL !
Mumbai gets their third, easy easy from Apuia as he gets his brace.
- 16 Dec 2022 3:16 PM GMT
55' That Could Have Been the Third !
Bipin beats the East Bengal defenders and places it to Pereyra Diaz who is at the far post, just needed a tap but Diaz misses narrowly.