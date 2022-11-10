ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s NorthEast United FC- Updates, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around the clash between the Mariners and the Highlanders right here.
While the Mariners are coming off an exciting draw against Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC are yet to register a single win in the 2022-23 season. Can Marco Balbul's men play spoilsport to Juan Ferrando's plan?
Live Updates
- 10 Nov 2022 2:15 PM GMT
13'- Good move by NEUFC.
Parthib was one-on-one as couple of more players came into the fore. However, Romain Philippoteaux took a heavy touch to put the ball out of play.
- 10 Nov 2022 2:11 PM GMT
10'- ATKMB getting settled with the ball.
After an early burst of intent from the away side, the home team is seeing more of the ball now and creating chances through both the flanks.
- 10 Nov 2022 2:05 PM GMT
3'- Petratos off side.
That was a quick counter-attack from ATKMB but the Australian was offside despite netting the goal.
- 10 Nov 2022 2:03 PM GMT
1- NEUFC ALMOST TAKE THE LEAD!
Joe Gaztanaga passes it to Parthib Gogoi who had his mind set on goal if not for a block by a defender. Lively start from NEUFC.
- 10 Nov 2022 1:58 PM GMT
Head to Head.
ATKMB have won four meetings, NEUFC one, while one has ended in a draw.
- 10 Nov 2022 1:55 PM GMT
The sides come out.
We are moments away from the kickoff.