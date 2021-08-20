ISL: Komal Thatal joins Jamshedpur FC from ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC have officially confirmed the signing of Indian winger Komal Thatal, ahead of the upcoming ISL season. The young midfielder was a part of the ATK squad that won the Indian Super League in the 19-20 season. The player also represented India at the U-17 FIFA World Cup that India hosted in 2017.



Komal joins the club on a 3-year deal which will see him in Jamshedpur colors till May 2024.

On signing the dotted line, Komal said, "I am glad to take up the challenge of fighting for honours with Jamshedpur FC. It's an amazing club with a lot of commitment towards football development. The state of Jharkhand lives and breathes football and I know this is the step in the right direction for me. Under gaffer Owen Coyle's guidance, I am looking to fight for success that the club and the fans crave so dearly."

Komal (co-incidentally) made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with ATK in 2018 against Jamshedpur itself. He went on to play for ATK for two seasons and then with the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020-21. He amassed a total of 26 appearances (20 in ISL) during his time in Kolkata scoring a goal too. The Sikkimese began his football journey in 2011 when he joined Namchi Sports Academy in Sikkim. Later, after a successful trial, he joined AIFF Elite Academy and the U17 India Team that was preparing for the World Cup. Komal made a total of 31 appearances for India U17 and scored 8 goals for the team.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle, was impressed with what Komal had to offer to his side. "The way our system works needs fast, pacy players and young Komal fulfills our requirement. His flair in attack is something that would be helpful to us and his hunger to play and win gives him the X-factor. He is one of the prodigies of Indian Football like Boris, Narender, Moba and Jitu, and I am looking forward to work with him," he said.

Komal will be joining the squad for pre-season in the coming weeks and has been handed squad no. 11 by Jamshedpur FC.