ISL: Kerala Blasters officially confirm Marko Leškovic will the final foreigner in their squad

Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the signing of Croatian defender Marko Lešković for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). He joins the club from GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Dinamo Zagreb).

The 30-year-old has experience of playing in over 150 games in the Croatian top division. Lešković began his career at NK Osijek and made 35 senior appearances for the club. Later, he was transferred to HNK Rijeka, signing a four-year contract, where he made 41 appearances which got him qualified to play for the group stages in UEFA Europa league. Lešković was then transferred to Dinamo Zagreb in July 2016 and was loaned out to NK Lokomotiva in January 2020 until the end of the season. The versatile centre-back also has experience operating in left-back and defensive midfield.



Leskovic has represented his country at all youth national levels from U18 to U21. He made his debut for the Croatian Senior National Team against Argentina in 2014. His last international appearance was against Estonia.



'Lešković is a high-level defender who has come to Kerala Blasters with high motivation to perform well. I'm happy that we finalized this deal and finished recruitment for the upcoming season. I wish Marko all the best this season.' says Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC.



'I'm happy to be coming to Kerala Blasters. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us but my intention and motivation to come to this great club is clear - I can't wait to start winning together.' says Marko Lešković.



Marko Lešković joins Kerala Blasters as the sixth and final overseas player and will link up with the squad in Kolkata, where the team is participating in its inaugural Durand Cup

