ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Kerala Blasters v/s Mumbai City FC- Updates, Scores, Results
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around Kerala Blasters against Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2022-23.
Can Kerala Blasters get back to winning ways or will Mumbai City continue their fine run of form? Stay tuned to find out just that!
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2022 2:18 PM GMT
15' CHEEKY FROM KHABRA
Khabra in the middle of trying to shield the ball from going out for a corner, nutmegs Bipin singh with a backward pass
- 28 Oct 2022 2:11 PM GMT
7' END TO END AFFAIR
Both teams are trying to have more control in the midfield and trying to take advantage the speedy wingers to create danger in each other's box.
- 28 Oct 2022 2:02 PM GMT
KICK OFF
The ball is rolling in Kochi, with a touch from Diaz . Kerala Blasters play from left to right .
- 28 Oct 2022 1:50 PM GMT
This is how the islanders line up!
