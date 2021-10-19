ISL: Kerala Blasters join hands with Ather Energy before the ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC is delighted to announce Ather Energy as an Official Partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). This is their second consecutive year as partners of Kerala Blasters FC.

Ather Energy is India's first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer and leading EV two-wheeler manufacturer. With more than 20 experience centers and 200+ fast charging points, Ather Grids spread across India, Ather creates one of the country's largest two-wheeler fast-charging networks for electric vehicles.



"We are delighted to step into the 2nd year of partnership with a dynamic brand like Ather. They have been at the forefront of India's EV transformation and we look forward to further contributing to this transformation and driving awareness about sustainable consumption. Together, I am sure we will continue to build an association that helps us both set a benchmark in our respective fields." says Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director Kerala Blasters FC.



Commenting on the association Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said "It gives us immense pleasure to extend our support to Kerala Blasters FC as its associate partner for the second consecutive year. The ISL is one of India's largest sporting leagues, and football is deeply ingrained in Keralites' hearts. Kerala has shown tremendous consumer demand and is an important market for us. The new age consumer is beginning to encourage domestic football matches, and we are pleased to be a part of the growth of a sport in the country. The Ather 450X has seen a resounding response across the country and will continue to drive the transition to electric with associations like this."

