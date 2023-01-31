Kerala Blasters FC sign midfielder Danish Farooq

Kerala Blasters FC is excited to confirm that it has reached an agreement for the transfer of Danish Farooq from Bengaluru FC for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old will join the club in this winter transfer window after penning a multi-year deal that keeps him at the club until 2026.

Danish started his youth career with J&K Bank Football Academy, representing them across all age groups. His exemplary performances earned him a move to Lonestar Kashmir with whom he made 18 appearances before joining Real Kashmir in 2016.

He became the top scorer and top assist provider in the Hero I-League Second Division, helping the Snow Leopards qualify for the I-league in the 2017/18 season. After spending 5 years with Real Kashmir, Danish was signed by Bengaluru FC for a two-year deal.

He has since made 27 appearances and scored 4 goals in the Hero Indian Super League. His strong physique, scoring capacity, and dribbling skills earned him the name Kashmiri Ronaldo.

Commenting on the Blasters winter transfer, a happy Karolis Skinkys said, "Danish was one of the key targets from the last season when we saw him in the context of Hero ISL. He has that Playing style, passion, and quality that Kerala Blasters need. I'm happy that we were able to finalize this transfer and reinforce our team at a crucial moment this season. We signed a 3.5-year contract and this is an important move for team consistency in upcoming seasons.

"I am really excited to join Kerala Blasters. The atmosphere at Kochi is absolutely electric, I can't wait to wear the famous yellow jersey and give my best for the team" said an elated Danish Farooq upon signing with his new club.

Danish's impressive performance in the Hero ISL was rewarded with a national team call-up for the two friendly matches against Bahrain and Belarus.

With the Blasters firmly in the mix for a 2nd consecutive playoff finish, the addition of Danish will further strengthen the team as we head to the closing stages of the season. Danish has already linked up with his new teammates in Kochi and will be available for selection for the game against East Bengal on February 3rd.