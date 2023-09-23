Kerala Blasters file complaint involving racism incident in ISL opener

ISL outfit Kerala Blasters Football Club, on Friday, condemned and expressed disappointment over an alleged racism incident during the Indian Super League opener against Bengaluru FC.

It is reported that Bengaluru FC player Ryan Williams allegedly racially abused Aiban Dohling, defender of Kerala Blasters. The incident took place in the 82nd minute when Ryan and Aiban were involved in a heated exchange and Ryan pinched his nose asking Aiban to move away.

"It has come to our attention that during the match, one of our players was subjected to a disrespectful gesture by a Bengaluru FC player. We want to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely no room for racist and derogatory behavior in our club and in the sport. Racism, discrimination, and disrespectful actions have no place on the football pitch or anywhere else," Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

The club also said that an official complaint has been lodged with the appropriate authorities urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.



"Kerala Blasters wish to express our deep disappointment and concern with a regrettable incident that occurred during our opening match against Bengaluru FC," the statement said.

The video of the alleged incident went viral on social media with KBFC Manjappada, the official fan club of the Kerala Blasters asking for immediate action.

"We remain committed to promoting a culture of diversity, inclusion, and respect in football and our club," KBFC said, urging Bengaluru FC to take appropriate action.

Bengaluru FC and Indian Super League are yet to respond to the incident.