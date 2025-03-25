ISL: Kerala Blasters appoint David Catala as head coach

The Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters appointed David Catala as the team's new head coach on Tuesday.

The Spanish tactician, recognised for his modern approach to the game and extensive experience within European football, will assume his responsibilities with immediate effect.

Catala has signed a one-year contract, securing his position at the club until 2026.

A former central defender, Catala enjoyed a distinguished playing career, amassing over 500 professional appearances in Spain and Cyprus before transitioning into management.

His coaching career includes tenures at AEK Larnaca and Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division, NK Istra 1961 in the Croatian First Football League, and CE Sabadell in the Primera Federación.

He now brings his expertise and leadership to Indian football, with a clear objective of guiding Kerala Blasters FC towards sustained success.

Upon his appointment, David Catala expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating:

"Joining Kerala Blasters FC is an incredible honour," said Catala after his appointment. "This club has an unmatched passion, a city that breathes football, and a fanbase that turns every match into a spectacle.

"The expectations here are clear – this is a club that deserves success, and together, we will chase it with everything we have. Kaloor’s energy and the stature of this great club demand nothing less than excellence. I can’t wait to get started, and meet everyone at the club," he added.

Catala is set to arrive in Kochi soon to begin preparations for the Super Cup with the squad.

The Kerala Blasters had a disappointing run in the 2024-25 ISL season, finishing eighth and failing to qualify to the play-offs for the first time since the 2020-21 season where they finished tenth. t



