ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Goan Vincy Barretto from Gokulam Kerala FC

Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the signing of Vincy Barretto on a three-year deal at the club till 2024. The young winger was with Gokulam Kerala FC before joining the KBFC.

The twenty-one-year-old player began his career at the Dempo SC academy, featuring for the club in the under-18 league. In 2017, Vincy Barretto signed his first senior contract with the reserve team of FC Goa in the Indian Super League and played for the club for over three years. During this time, he was the key member of the squad that won the 2018-19 Goa Professional League. He went on to make 17 appearances for the club in the domestic league and I-League second division in 2019-20. Prior to signing with the Blasters, Baretto spent a season at I-League team Gokulam Kerala FC in 2020 for whom he made 13 appearances.

"I am glad to represent Kerala once again. I have always heard about the fan base that Kerala Blasters FC has, and I am really excited to be part of the team and experience that. I look forward to growing personally and showing my best performance on the field for KBFC", says Vincy Baretto.

"We are happy to have this young talent, Vincy Barretto in the team. Barretto is a promising player with high potential. With his pace and versatility, he has procured an identity of his own within a short span of time. I wish him all the very best and extend my full support in his football career,' said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.