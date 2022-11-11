ISL: Jerry Lalrinzuala becomes youngest player to make 100 appearances

East Bengal defender Jerry Lalrinzuala reached a milestone on Friday ahead of the Red and Gold's meeting with Bengaluru FC as the 24-year-old completed 100 appearances in the Indian Super League.

Before joining the Kolkata side ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Mizo speedster was a known face amongst the Marina Machans as he had joined Chennaiyin FC back in the 2015-16 season. After a short stint with DSK Shivajians FC in the I-League, he rejoined the Chennai side and spent five years with them.

Jerry racked up more than 100 appearances for Chennaiyin across all competitions before moving to East Bengal. In the ISL, he made 94 appearances for CFC and so far, five for East Bengal in this season. His presence on the team sheet against Bengaluru FC meant that 100th appearance was achieved by the player.



