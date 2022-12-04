ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC v/s Kerala Blasters - Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates from Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.
Jamshedpur FC will face Kerala Blasters at the furnace today at 7:30 PM today. The red miners are looking to get back on track after having won only one of their last seven league games, while the yellow brigade is looking to extend their winning streak.
Get all the LIVE updates about the Sunday blockbuster here.
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2022 3:06 PM GMT
46' SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY!
Second half is underway at the Furnace. Dimitrios' header has given the visitors a narrow lead. Jamshedpur will push for the equaliser and more.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:52 PM GMT
HALF TIME !
The teams have a halftime break. Jamshedpur will return fired up to turn the game around.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:49 PM GMT
46' Luna booked !
Adrian Luna is booked for arguing with the match official.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:47 PM GMT
44' Jamshedpur are pushing for a Goal !
Rithwik and Chima are combining with Jay Thomas to find an equalizer, not yet.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:44 PM GMT
40' Multiple chances for the visitors !
Blasters have been creating back to back chances with slow possession game. unable to convert any.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:40 PM GMT
37' What a Save !
Jay Thomas beats Dimitrios and places a good ball to Rithwik who is inside the box. Ritwik takes a powerful shot but Gill denies.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:38 PM GMT
34' Sahal shoots over the bar !
Luna makes a brilliant solo run through the middle of the park and places a ground ball to Sahal. Sahal tries to shoot it but goes just wide.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:33 PM GMT
30' First Booking
Chima deliberately fouls Ivan outside the box and gets his name in the referees book.
- 4 Dec 2022 2:30 PM GMT
26' Jamshedpur trying to hit on counters !
Jamshedpur has been trying to hit on counters but so far unable to convert it into a goal.