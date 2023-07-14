Jamshedpur FC appoints Scott Cooper as new Head Coach

Jamshedpur FC have appointed Irish-English manager Scott Cooper as the club’s new Head Coach ahead of the 2023-24 season the club announced on Friday.

Scott’s major success has come in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, the 52-year-old has managed clubs such as Buriram United, Muangthong United, Ubon UMT United, Police Tero, and most recently, Port FC.

Cooper had a major impact at Thai club Buriram United, leading the club to the AFC Champions League quarterfinals and an Asia ranking of 7. No Thai team had gotten out of the group stages of the competition for 15 years. Under Cooper’s tutelage, as many as 19 players developed into senior national team players in Thailand, highlighting his superior ability to groom and improve young players.

“It is a honor and a privilege to join Jamshedpur FC as their new head coach. The club has previously won the ISL Shield trophy and I believe it’s time for us to get back to the top once again,” Cooper said on joining the club.

Cooper has over 20 years of coaching experience, starting out his managerial career at Chester City and making his way up to former English Premier League Champions Leicester City, where he managed the U15 team in 2011.

“The city of Jamshedpur has a rich history and footballing culture with the prestigious Tata Football Academy (TFA) nurturing talent and creating top Indian footballers since time immemorial, and one of my aims is to develop young players and make them ready to compete at the highest level,” Cooper continued.

Scott Cooper(Image via JFC)

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of being in front of our loyal fans at the Furnace and giving them something to cheer about with the end goal of once again becoming the best team in the country.”



In 2018, Cooper took over as Philippines Head Coach and led the Azkals to their highest FIFA World Cup qualifiers points total and to the second round of World Cup qualification. Under him, the team also reached the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

His attacking style of play and high-pressing football has been especially impressive, and the Jamshedpur FC faithful can be rest assured that this new brand of football has all the recipes for success at the Furnace.

Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mukul Choudhari, also expressed his excitement to have Scott Cooper lead the Men of Steel in the coming season.



“We have appointed a true winner in Scott and have big hopes from him. His footballing philosophy and winning mentality are exactly what we need at the club and I am sure our fans will appreciate what he brings to our team.

“Scott’s work with grooming young players is admirable, and is well in keeping with Jamshedpur’s culture of promoting football at the grassroots and preparing players for the highest level. I wish him the very best of luck and look forward to seeing him build another Champion team at Jamshedpur FC.”