ISL
ISL Transfers LIVE: Who are the deadline day signings?- Updates, Rumours, Completed deals
Keep an eye out on which ISL club goes all out on the deadline day of the January transfer window.
As the January transfer window comes to a close, all the ISL clubs are scrambling to get deals over the line. Stick with us to get all the LIVE updates around the deadline day business!
Live Updates
2023-01-31 08:54:45
- 31 Jan 2023 9:01 AM GMT
Looks like East Bengal are going for one last push in the window
It's been a sour transfer window for the Red and Gold after it was blemished by the FIFA ban for much of the month. Can they pull off some deadline day signings?
- 31 Jan 2023 8:57 AM GMT
Kerala Blasters get their midfield man!
After losing Puitea to ATK Mohun Bagan, the Yellow Army have found an able replacement in former Blue Danish Farooq.
- 31 Jan 2023 8:55 AM GMT
Welcome transfer fanatics!
We are surely in for one chaotic deadline day as the rumours and announcements start to come in thick and fast.
