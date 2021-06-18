ISL: Striker Aaren D'Silva joins Hyderabad FC

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have signed young striker Aaren D'Silva on a three-year deal ahead of the new season, the club announced on Friday. The deal will see the 23-year-old attacker stay at the club till the end of 2023-24 season.

Hailing from a sporting family, Goa-born Aaren has been involved in professional football since a young age. He spent over four years learning his trade at the SESA Football Academy. The youngster also featured for Dempo SC in the under-19 I-League and Santa Cruz club of Cavellosim in 2016-17 season of the Goa Pro League.

"I am really excited to be a part of Hyderabad FC. I have already spoken to the coaches and that makes me even more excited. I want to be a part of the squad, and work hard to make a name for myself at HFC," Aaren was quoted as saying in a media release. Aaren joined FC Goa in 2017 and spent three seasons with the developmental team before being promoted to the first team for the 2020-21 season.

During his time with the Gaurs, he featured in the Goa Pro League as well as the 2nd Division League. He was one of the top scorers for his side in the 2nd Division, netting 10 goals in 19 appearances across three seasons, while also finding the back of the net 25 times in the Goa Pro League over four seasons.

A talented and hard-working striker, Aaren has also represented his state in the Santosh Trophy, including leading the line with them to a Runners Up in 2017, and will be an exciting addition to the squad under Manolo Marquez.

