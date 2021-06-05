ISL: Rowllin Borges agrees contract extension with ISL Champions Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC are delighted to announce that midfielder Rowllin Borges has agreed to a contract extension with the Club which will see him commit his future to the Islanders until May 2024, with an option to extend for a further year.



The 28-year-old was a vital cog in the Mumbai City squad that clinched the unique 'double' in the 2020/21 season, winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy. The Goan midfield lynchpin made 20 appearances for the Islanders in the 2020/21 season, scoring twice and providing one assist. With 1124 completed passes, Rowllin also finished the season in the top three passers in the league.

Currently a part of the Indian National Team squad for the Qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, Rowllin has established his position as one of the best midfielders in the country and will continue to be a key figure for Sergio Lobera's Islanders in a highly anticipated 2021-22 campaign and the foreseeable future.

As a certain Italian gentleman would say, 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗴𝗼..



Rowllin Borges said:



"This team, this club, it is my family. I am delighted to commit my future here, with Mumbai City. The last two years of my career have been an incredible learning curve for me and especially the last season - it was nothing short of a dream for all of us."

"Coach Sergio Lobera's style is very unique, and it's the style I enjoy the most. I have evolved both as a player and as a person under him, and it's a great moment for me to be able to continue here at Mumbai City for the best years of my career. Last season's trophies was just the beginning for us, and I am looking forward to celebrating a lot more successes with the Islanders' family for a long time to come."

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera said:

"As I have said before, to win trophies you need to have good Indian players and I think Rowllin is the best in his position. He has consistently shown his quality and he proved it again last season in particularly tough circumstances. He's a figure of inspiration for his teammates and everyone in the group. It's really good to have him around. He is not only experienced, but also a great team player, and for me that matters the most. I am very happy that Rowllin has extended his time with the Mumbai City family and I wish him many more years of success with us."