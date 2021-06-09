ISL: Mumbai City FC agree three-year extension with Pranjal Bhumij

Mumbai City FC are delighted to confirm that Pranjal Bhumij has signed a three-year contract extension with the club. After four seasons, the young attacker has committed his future to the Islanders until May 2024.





Now 22, Pranjal has continued his development over four years with the Islanders – he has turned out for Mumbai City on 25 occasions and has scored one of the most iconic goals in the club's history – an incredible 93rd minute strike from 30 yards out away to Kerala Blasters in 2018 in the ISL – his only goal for the club so far.



Pranjal made four appearances under Sergio Lobera in the recently concluded 2020/21 campaign and most notably got his first start of the season in the final game of the league stage against ATK Mohun Bagan. Pranjal was one of the architects of the Islanders' strong performance in a must-win game as the club went on to lift the ISL League Winners' Shield, and then later the ISL Trophy. Born in Assam, Pranjal started off his footballing journey playing for various clubs in Guwahati and then rose through the ranks at DSK Shivajians in the I League from the u18s to the first team. He featured for India at the youth level in the 2017 U-18 SAFF Championships in Bhutan and played in three out of the four games in the tournament. At the age of 18, Pranjal was picked by the Islanders in the 2017 ISL Draft, joining the club as a developmental player capable of playing anywhere across the attack.Now 22, Pranjal has continued his development over four years with the Islanders – he has turned out for Mumbai City on 25 occasions and has scored one of the most iconic goals in the club's history – an incredible 93minute strike from 30 yards out away to Kerala Blasters in 2018 in the ISL – his only goal for the club so far.Pranjal made four appearances under Sergio Lobera in the recently concluded 2020/21 campaign and most notably got his first start of the season in the final game of the league stage against ATK Mohun Bagan. Pranjal was one of the architects of the Islanders' strong performance in a must-win game as the club went on to lift the ISL League Winners' Shield, and then later the ISL Trophy.

𝗚𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗢𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘! 💥



We are delighted to announce that our very own Pranjal Bhumij has committed his future to #TheIslanders! 💙#Pranjal2024 #AamchiCity 🔵 @BhumijPranjal pic.twitter.com/ErpYPrd7nh — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 9, 2021



Pranjal Bhumij said:



"For the last four years, Mumbai City has been an immense part of my life. I have been able to gain so much invaluable experience from the different coaches I've worked with over the years. Moreover, the club has put their faith in me and I cannot express enough how thankful I am to them. I am only 22, I have a lot to learn and achieve, and I did not have to think twice before committing my future to this huge club. I hope I can repay the trust of the management, the coach Sergio Lobera, my teammates and our fans and keep giving my best every time I pull on the Mumbai City shirt."



Head Coach, Sergio Lobera said:



"I strongly believe that Pranjal is one of the best young talents in India. We see him in training every day and the quality and potential he shows really excites us for what the future holds. More importantly, he's a wonderful person. He is an excellent professional who is determined to learn and he is very mature and level-headed for a young boy. His attitude with help him a great deal in his career. We are delighted that he will be continuing with Mumbai City and I wish him a very bright future with us."