ISL: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signs five-year extension with Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has signed a five-year extension to his contract with Bengaluru FC, the club announced on Friday. The new deal, which runs through till the end of the 2027-28 season, sees the 31-year-old goalkeeper commit his long-term future to the club, having joined in 2017.

"I'm pleased to have extended my stay at Bengaluru FC, a club that has always shown faith in my abilities. The way the club and the city embraced me and the love shown by the supporters makes me believe that this is the best place for me to continue my journey," said Gurpreet, after completing the formalities on his new deal.

Gurpreet has made over a century of appearances for the club across all competitions and was part of the Blues' title-winning squad in 2018-19. In addition to winning the Indian Super League, the Bengaluru custodian has also won the Super Cup (2018) and the Durand Cup in 2022. He is also a two-time Golden Glove winner.

"Gurpreet has been a big influence on the club ever since he arrived in 2017, and we didn't see a reason why that shouldn't continue. In committing his long-term future to Bengaluru FC, we feel both him, and the club, have made a statement. I wish him the best, and believe he will continue to grow and get better at this football club," said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports.

The Bengaluru FC goalkeeper has kept 36 clean sheets in the Indian Super League, and has amassed a total of 108 games in the tournament across six seasons for the club.

The Blues are back in Indian Super League action on Sunday, as they take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the VYBK.