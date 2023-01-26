ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: FC Goa v/s East Bengal FC- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results
FC Goa will take on East Bengal FC today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Get all the LIVE updates here.
East Bengal must win against FC Goa tonight in-order to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, FC Goa will be looking to climb to the third position on the table.
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2023 2:31 PM GMT
29' Kamaljittt !
That could have been the fourth from a corner but EB are lucky that Kamaljit manages to keep it out.
- 26 Jan 2023 2:24 PM GMT
23' GOAL FC Goa !!
Iker Guarrotxena gets his hatrick in just 23 minutes.
FCG 3 - 0 EBFC
- 26 Jan 2023 2:22 PM GMT
20' GOAL FC Goa !
Iker Guarrotxena on fire. He doubles the lead from a header.
FCG 2 - 0 EBFC
- 26 Jan 2023 2:17 PM GMT
15' East Bengal just lucky !
Noah wail with a good ball into the box but Kamaljit manages to clear it.
- 26 Jan 2023 2:12 PM GMT
11' GOAL FC Goa !
Iker Guarrotxena puts FC Goa ahead.
FCG 1 - 0 EBFC
- 26 Jan 2023 2:07 PM GMT
5' FC Goa with an early attempt !
Brandon tricks Jerry and tries to give a cross to Iker Guarrotxena, but Kamaljit catches it.
- 26 Jan 2023 2:00 PM GMT
Kick Off !
The ball is rolling in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. FC Goa are in their traditional orange jersey and will play from left to right.