Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: FC Goa v/s East Bengal FC- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results

FC Goa will take on East Bengal FC today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Get all the LIVE updates here.

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: FC Goa v/s East Bengal FC- Scores, Updates, Blog, Results
X

(Source : ISL website)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-26T20:01:10+05:30

East Bengal must win against FC Goa tonight in-order to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, FC Goa will be looking to climb to the third position on the table.

Get all the LIVE updates here.

Live Updates

2023-01-26 13:00:39
>Load More
ISL FC Goa East Bengal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X