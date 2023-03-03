ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE : Bengaluru FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC, Eliminator I - Scores, Updates, Results
The Eliminator round of Hero Indian Super League starts with a cracker of a game between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC today.
Hero Indian Super League's group stages are over, and today Elimination round kicks off with a thrilling match between fierce rivals Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
For both groups of followers, the game means much more than just being an elimination round.
Get all your LIVE updates here.
Live Updates
- 3 March 2023 4:00 PM GMT
Bengaluru FC had more shots while Kerala dominated possession.
Both the teams had their chances but both the goalkeepers Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Prabhsukhan Gill didn't giveaway anything.
- 3 March 2023 3:57 PM GMT
30 more minutes to action.
It was thrilling 90 minutes of football. Both the teams were evenly matched and there are thirty more minutes to decide.
- 3 March 2023 3:55 PM GMT
We are going to Extra time.
0-0 it is and we move to the extra time now.
- 3 March 2023 3:53 PM GMT
Four Minutes of Added time
We are into last few minutes and if this ends 0-0, the match will go to the extra time.
- 3 March 2023 3:50 PM GMT
88' Bengaluru has a corner but they waste it
Bengaluru FC had a corner but they wasted it and Kerala Blasters counter attack with Nishu Kumar leading the charge.
- 3 March 2023 3:42 PM GMT
80'- Time running out
It's end-to-end now as both sides still trying to break the deadlock. Reminder that if neither team scores in the stipulated time then the match will go to extra time.
- 3 March 2023 3:33 PM GMT
72'- Time for the home fans to welcome their hero on the field
Sunil Chhetri comes on for Sivasakthi.
- 3 March 2023 3:32 PM GMT
70'- Sahal enters the fray!
The Kerala fans are screaming as their midfield maestro enters the field, replacing Danish Farooq.
- 3 March 2023 3:21 PM GMT
59' Good play from BFC !
Bengaluru FC are doing well linking up Javi and Roy Krishna. Krishna gets enough time to take a shot right on the target but Gill denies.