ISL
ISL 2022/23 LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Mumbai City FC, Semi-Final Leg-2- Updates, Scores, Results
Bengaluru FC leads the tie 1-0.
Courtesy a Sunil Chhetri special, Bengaluru FC are leading in the semi-final tie against Mumbai City FC. Now, the League-Shield winners come to the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bangalore to stake their claim to the final spot.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 12 March 2023 2:07 PM GMT
5' Bengaluru FC on the front foot !
Five minutes in and Mumbai City defense is already being tested.
- 12 March 2023 2:01 PM GMT
1' KICK OFF !
We have the Kick off in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Both the teams are dressed in their respective home kits. Islander will play from right to left.
- 12 March 2023 1:33 PM GMT
TRIVIA !
The two teams have now faced each other 13 times with both sides on 6 wins and one match ending in a draw. Probably the most equal forces in ISL.
- 12 March 2023 12:53 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri the phenomenon !
Sunil Chhetri is the second leading goal scorer of Indian Super league with just 8 goals less than Bart Ogbeche. Mumbai City is one of the favorite opponents of the Bengaluru FC captain. He has scored a total of 9 goals against the Islanders. Into double digits today ?
- 12 March 2023 12:47 PM GMT
Can Mumbai City overcome the deficit ?
Going into the game, Bengaluru FC have slight lead of 1 - 0. Can Mumbai City overcome the deficit away from home ?
- 12 March 2023 12:33 PM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE blog !!