ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Mumbai City FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC- Scores, Updates, Results
Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football arena today in a mouth-watering contest. Get all the LIVE updates here.
It's the clash between the league's two of the best teams. Mumbai City FC is on a seven-match winning streak and is just one victory away from setting the Hero ISL record for most consecutive victories.
The Islanders will be looking to do the double on Kerala Blasters and reclaim the top spot on the table. Get all the LIVE updates about the Sunday blockbuster here.
Live Updates
- 8 Jan 2023 2:24 PM GMT
21' GOAL !
And it is Four nil at the Mumbai Football arena. Jorge Diaz with a brace.
MCFC 4 - 0 KBFC
- 8 Jan 2023 2:22 PM GMT
20' Pure Dominance from MCFC !
Mumbai City are not giving breathing space for Kerala Blasters so far. They are exploiting the flanks of the blasters.
- 8 Jan 2023 2:18 PM GMT
15' GOAL !
Mumbai adds a third, that is one goal every five minutes so far. Bipin singh receives a long ball on the left flank and slots it over the head of Gill.
MCFC 3 - 0 KBFC
- 8 Jan 2023 2:13 PM GMT
11' Ahmed Jahou is booked !
Jahou is booked for a foul on Luna.
- 8 Jan 2023 2:12 PM GMT
10 GOAL !
Greg Stewart doubles the lead for Mumbai City FC. Chhangte gives a pin point cross into the box, Greg heads it perfectly into the net.
MCFC 2 - 0 KBFC
- 8 Jan 2023 2:05 PM GMT
4' GOAL !
Pereyra Diaz takes the lead as early as in the 4th minute for MUmbai City FC.
MCFC 1 - 0 KBFC
- 8 Jan 2023 2:01 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
And the ball is rolling at the Mumbai Football arena. The Islanders are in their sky blue kit and are playing from right to left.
- 8 Jan 2023 1:55 PM GMT
Ready for Kick Off !
The teams are out on the pitch, all set for the super duper Kick Off !
- 8 Jan 2023 1:35 PM GMT
Clash of Titans they say !
Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC are two teams that play the best brand of fotball in the Hero ISL. The Islanders are yet to lose a game this season on the other hand Kerala Blasters had a slip after winning the season opener. They lost 3 games in a row before going on an 8 game unbeaten streak. With a win Mumbai can go to the top of the table. Kerala Blasters can reduce the point difference to 2 with a win and make sure that they are contention for the top spot. Clash of Titans, indeed !