Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results

Both Kolkata sides play their last league stage match of ISL 2022-23 season.

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results
X

Lalchungnunga (Source: East Bengal)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 3:54 PM GMT

It's the second Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. While East Bengal will play to finish their up-and-down campaign on a positive note, ATK Mohun Bagan will try their best to do the double on their arch-rivals and secure their playoffs place in the top four.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.

Live Updates

2023-02-25 13:00:01
>Load More
East Bengal ISL ATK Mohun Bagan mohun bagan Kolkata derby 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X