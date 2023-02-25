ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results
Both Kolkata sides play their last league stage match of ISL 2022-23 season.
It's the second Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. While East Bengal will play to finish their up-and-down campaign on a positive note, ATK Mohun Bagan will try their best to do the double on their arch-rivals and secure their playoffs place in the top four.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 25 Feb 2023 3:53 PM GMT
FULL TIME
ATK Mohun Bagan does the double over East Bengal in ISL 2022-23.
FT: EB 0-2 ATKMB
- 25 Feb 2023 3:49 PM GMT
90'- PETRATOS SCORESS!!!
Kiyan Nassiri's shot was initially blocked by Kamaljit but the rebound was well taken by Petratos in his stride and slotted it in to double the lead.
EB 0-2 ATKMB
- 25 Feb 2023 3:39 PM GMT
80'- Changes for both sides
Sarthak and Suhair go off, Rakip and Passi come on for East Bengal.
Liston comes on for Manvir for ATKMB.
- 25 Feb 2023 3:30 PM GMT
70'- Cleiton sees yellow
A furious Silva runs up to the referee to ask for a foul but the official shows him a yellow card instead.
- 25 Feb 2023 3:28 PM GMT
68'- ATKMB TAKE THE LEAD!!!!
It's defender Slavko Damjanovic who slots the ball in from close range. It was Boumous' corner, which saw Manvir Singh flicking it inside the 6-yard box to find a looming Slavko who gave the Mariners the lead.
EB 0-1 ATKMB
- 25 Feb 2023 3:23 PM GMT
64'- First substitution of the game
Puitea comes on for ATK Mohun Bagan in place of Glan Martins.
- 25 Feb 2023 3:20 PM GMT
61'- That was poor from Jake Jervis
That was a brilliant move from East Bengal with skipper Cleiton Silva squaring it an incoming Jervis whose shot was way wide off the mark.
- 25 Feb 2023 3:12 PM GMT
52'- Petratos misses!!!
Ashique's through ball finds Petratos but his shot kisses the upright and goes out!
- 25 Feb 2023 3:11 PM GMT
51'- The flashlights are on
Both sets of fans switch on their phone's flashlights as the sides look for the first goal.