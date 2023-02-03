ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC- Scores, Updates, Results
East Bengal take on Kerala Blasters at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata today. Get all the LIVE updates here.
East Bengal FC are out of the playoff race but they have a score to settle with Kerala Blasters as they will be looking forward to getting the revenge for the 3-1 defeat in Kochi. On the other, hand Kerala Blasters need 4 points to qualify from five games and they will be looking to get it done quickly.
Get all the LIVE updates about the game here.
Live Updates
- 3 Feb 2023 2:38 PM GMT
36' Corner for KBFC !
Mongil free header but it is saved.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:35 PM GMT
32' What a clearance from Hormipam !
Very good chance for EB but top clearance from Hormipam to deny it.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:30 PM GMT
27' Good chance for EB !
Rakip and Mahesh combines to create a good opportunity. But Jerry's cross goes wide.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:27 PM GMT
24' EB gaining control !
After early pressure from KBFC, it looks like EB are finally settling in.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:25 PM GMT
22' Free Kick for KBFC !
Jerry fouls Rahul outside the box. but the ball goes out.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:21 PM GMT
20' Corner for East Bengal !
It is cleared and a free kick for KBFC for a handball.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:18 PM GMT
15' Umm Very early Substitution !
Ankit Mukherjee is replaced by Rakip and Ankit is clearly unhappy.
- 3 Feb 2023 2:16 PM GMT
13' Here and there game !
Both the teams are trying to defend compact and attack safely.