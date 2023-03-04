ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Odisha FC, Eliminator 2- Updates, Scores, Results
ATK Mohun Bagan host the Juggernauts in a quest to book a semi-final fate against Hyderabad FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping for a consecutive semi-final appearance in the Indian Super League, while Odisha FC will be looking for their first.
Live Updates
- 4 March 2023 3:23 PM GMT
64'- Kaith is okay!!!
The goalkeeper stands up as the crowd cheers!
- 4 March 2023 3:21 PM GMT
61'- Vishal Kaith seems to be grossly injured
The ambulance has entered the pitch as Vishal Kaith is being tended to.
- 4 March 2023 3:19 PM GMT
58'- PETRATOS MAKES IT TWO!!!!
Hugo to Carl, who toe-pokes it to Dimitri, who smashes it into the top-left corner!
ATKMB 2-0 OFC
- 4 March 2023 3:10 PM GMT
49'- Odisha looking sharper, despite Liston's burst of pace
Colaco's shot was saved by Amrinder's fingertips but Odisha look hungrier than ever.
- 4 March 2023 2:49 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Hugo Boumous' strike remains as the difference between the two teams. Odisha started well but now will have to depend on their reputation as the 'Comeback Kings' to get back into the game.
HT: ATKMB 1-0 OFC
- 4 March 2023 2:37 PM GMT
35'- BOUMOUS SCORES!!!
Corner taken quickly as Dimitri puts it in, Manvir with a delightful flick to Slavko who put it on a plate for Hugo.
ATKMB 1-0 OFC
- 4 March 2023 2:32 PM GMT
32'- Victor's strike goes just wide
Brilliant run from Diego Mauricio to carry the ball till the edge of the box to pass it to Victor Romero, whose shot goes just wide.
- 4 March 2023 2:30 PM GMT
30'- Liston fouls Sarangi
Good opportunity for Odisha to whip it inside the box.