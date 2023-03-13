ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Hyderabad FC, Semi-Final Leg 2- Updates, Scores, Results
The tie stands at 0-0 after the first leg in Hyderabad.
After the first leg ended in a goalless stalemate, both sides will have to eke out a result from this one as Bengaluru FC await their opposition for the Indian Super League 2022-23 final.
Follow LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 13 March 2023 3:39 PM GMT
81'- Sahil Tavora booked
Tavora fouls Liston Colaco and gets a yellow card.
- 13 March 2023 3:30 PM GMT
73'- Hugo Boumous comes off
Fede Gallego comes on the pitch.
- 13 March 2023 3:29 PM GMT
71'- Promising position for a freekick for HFC
Yasir is brought down by Subasish Bose.
- 13 March 2023 3:25 PM GMT
67'- Changes for Hyderabad
Borja and Halicharan come off
Rohit Danu and Joao Victor come on
- 13 March 2023 3:23 PM GMT
64'- Borja and Asish clash heads
Chianese's chip looks for Borja whose attempt finds him clashing heads with a resolute Asish Rai.
- 13 March 2023 3:16 PM GMT
57'- Gurmeet saves Boumous' strike
Brilliant ball in towards an incoming Hugo Boumous who takes it on the first time and tests Gurmeet, who makes a good save.
- 13 March 2023 3:13 PM GMT
55'- Hyderabad coming into the game slowly
Still the Nizams are yet to test Kaith but moves are being made.
- 13 March 2023 3:07 PM GMT
49'- Joel Chianese getting patched up
Glan Martins seems to have elbowed Chianese's nose, which has resulted in some blood to show.
- 13 March 2023 3:03 PM GMT
ATKMB change personnel at half time
Liston Colaco comes in for Kiyan Nassiri