Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC v/s Jamshedpur FC - Scores, Updates, Results
Kerala Blasters FC will host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Get all your LIVE updates here.
Kerala Blasters take on Jamshedpur FC today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The last time these two teams faced up at the Furnace, the Blasters triumphed. Can Aidy Boothryod's boys seek vengeance with a renewed team?
Get all your LIVE updates here.
Live Updates
2023-01-03 12:58:44
- 3 Jan 2023 2:05 PM GMT
3' Both the teams on the Offense !
Both the teams are trying to take an early lead. Blasters are awarded a corner, but it is cleared to safety.
- 3 Jan 2023 2:01 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
The ball is rolling in Kochi with a touch from Dimitrios. Kerala Blasters are dressed in their traditional Yellow kit and will play from right to left.
Next Story