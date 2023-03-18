Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
ISL 2022-23 Final LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Who will become the Indian Super League 2022-23 champions?
Will it be the indomitable Bengaluru FC or the stubborn ATK Mohun Bagan to clinch the 2022-23 title?
Live Updates:
Live Updates
2023-03-18 13:10:18
- 18 March 2023 2:01 PM GMT
KICK OFF
Bengaluru FC kicks off for one last time in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season!
- 18 March 2023 1:54 PM GMT
The teams are out!
Both sets of fans break out in a cheer as sparklers come off!
- 18 March 2023 1:15 PM GMT
Welcome to the final of the Indian Super League 2022-23?
Are you pumped? You should be as it's familiar foes in Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan fighting it out for the ISL title!
Next Story