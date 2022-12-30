Log In
ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal FC v/s Bengaluru FC- Scores, Results, Updates

Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will face off in the Hero Indian Super League on Friday in Kolkata. Get all your LIVE updates here.

EBFC celebrating their away win v/s BFC (Source:ISL website)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-30T19:31:32+05:30

The Torch Bearers narrowly defeated Bengaluru FC in their home when the teams met earlier this season and the Blues will be looking to get the revenge done. It's a crucial game for both teams as they are in a scenario that can each significantly influence the other's chances of making into the playoffs.

Get all you LIVE updates here.




Live Updates

2022-12-30 12:55:29
East Bengal Bengaluru FC ISL 
