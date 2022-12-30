Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal FC v/s Bengaluru FC- Scores, Results, Updates
Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will face off in the Hero Indian Super League on Friday in Kolkata. Get all your LIVE updates here.
The Torch Bearers narrowly defeated Bengaluru FC in their home when the teams met earlier this season and the Blues will be looking to get the revenge done. It's a crucial game for both teams as they are in a scenario that can each significantly influence the other's chances of making into the playoffs.
Get all you LIVE updates here.
Live Updates
2022-12-30 12:55:29
- 30 Dec 2022 2:01 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
The ball is rolling in kolkata, East Bengal in their traditional red and gold kit. The game starts with the touch of Cleiton Silva and Bengaluru FC plays from right to left.
- 30 Dec 2022 1:05 PM GMT
Alan Costa is reinstated to the starting lineup as Simon Grayson makes two changes. And Pablo Perez starts !
TEAM NEWS! ⚡️ Two changes to the Blues' side tonight, as Alan Costa returns and Pablo Pérez makes his first start. Let's do this, Bengaluru! 🔵#EBFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/u4ny4ZvVGO— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 30, 2022
Next Story