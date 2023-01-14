Log In
ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Mumbai City FC- Scores, Updates, Results

ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today at 7:30 PM. Get all your LIVE updates here.

Image via Indian Super League

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-14T20:06:43+05:30

The stage is set for a crucial game between two giants of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today. A win for the Islanders would put them four points ahead of Hyderabad FC and keep their unbeaten streak intact.

Get all the LIVE updates here.

Live Updates

2023-01-14 12:58:55
ISL ATK Mohun Bagan Mumbai City FC 
