ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Mumbai City FC- Scores, Updates, Results
ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today at 7:30 PM. Get all your LIVE updates here.
The stage is set for a crucial game between two giants of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today. A win for the Islanders would put them four points ahead of Hyderabad FC and keep their unbeaten streak intact.
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2023 2:36 PM GMT
32' KAITHH !
Bipin Singh cuts through the defenders and shoots it to the far post with only Kaith between him and the goal. Vishal Kaith manages to pull off a stunning save.
- 14 Jan 2023 2:33 PM GMT
29' GOALL !
Chhangte found a way this time. Mumbai city leads.
ATKMB 0 - 1 MCFC
- 14 Jan 2023 2:29 PM GMT
24' Chhangte slips !
Bipin makes a counter run from an ATKMB corner. Passes it to Chhangte who is inside the box. Claims for penalty but lookslike he lost his balane.
- 14 Jan 2023 2:23 PM GMT
17' Rowlin Borges is booked !
Rowlin gets the first yellow card of the game for a foul on Liston
- 14 Jan 2023 2:18 PM GMT
13' Mumbai on the front foot !
After the initial slow start Mumbai city have took control of the game.
- 14 Jan 2023 2:08 PM GMT
9' Vishal Kaith at it again !
Greg plays a ball from outside the ball to Chhangte, he shoots it from near post. Vishal manages to keep it out.
- 14 Jan 2023 2:04 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
The ball is rolling in Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. ATK Mohun Bagan are playing from left to right.
- 14 Jan 2023 1:25 PM GMT
50th Appearance for Mehtab Singh !
Mehtab Singh makes his 50th appearance for the Islanders tonight