ISL 2020-21

Top 10 assists from ISL 2020-21 Ft. Sahal, Chhangte & more

Watch the best assists from Indian Super League 2020-21, complete with incredible moments.

By

Team Bridge

Updated: 2021-03-21T13:54:16+05:30

Watch the best assists from Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, complete with incredible moments — splendid crosses, fabulous through balls and more, check them out.

Which one would you pick for #1? Liston Colaco's stunning individual effort or Sahal's terrific heel or Chhangte's blistering run?

Indian Football ISL 2020-21 
