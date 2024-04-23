Indian Super League announces tentative venues for the Playoffs Final

The Indian Super League (ISL), on Tuesday, announced that the 2023-24 season final scheduled on Saturday, 4th May will be played at the home ground of the higher ranked team in the league amongst the finalists.

Mohun Bagan pipped Mumbai City FC in a thriller on 15th April to win the League shield, with FC Goa finishing third. Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are therefore in the contention to host the ISL Final. Tickets for the match will go on sale once the venue is confirmed.

Odisha FC and FC Goa emerged victorious in their knockout matches against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively, securing their places in the ISL 2023-24 semi-finals.

The semi-final action kicks off with Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on 23rd April. The following day, on 24th April, Mumbai City FC will clash with FC Goa in the first leg of their semi-final matchup in Goa.

Playoffs Schedule



• 23rd April: Semi-final 1 (First leg) – Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

• 24th April : Semi-final 2 (First leg) – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - (Fatorda Stadium, Goa)

• 28th April : Semi-final 1 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC – (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

• 29th April : Semi-final 2 (Second leg) – Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa – (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

• 04th May: Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (Home of higher ranked team amongst the Finalists)