ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Yasir gives Hyderabad 1-0 lead against East Bengal at half time- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around East Bengal's clash against Hyderabad FC right here.
While Hyderabad FC have a chance to to return to the top of the points table, East Bengal can get a huge boost by beating the defending champions and winning their second game on a trot.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 9 Dec 2022 2:49 PM GMT
Half time.
Yasir's wonder strike remains as the difference between the two sides as Stephen Constantine will look to shake his team up at half time and hope to see a much-better performance.
HT: HFC 0-1 EBFC
- 9 Dec 2022 2:48 PM GMT
45'- Huge miss for Cleiton Silva!
The Brazilian was able to stay onside and was one-on-one with Gurmeet but the goalie was strong in his position and saved Silva's chip to keep his team in the lead.
- 9 Dec 2022 2:40 PM GMT
38'- YASIR SCORES!!!
Mohammad Yasir stylishly takes the ball on his chest and scores Hyderabad's first with a thumping volley!
HFC 1-0 EBFC
- 9 Dec 2022 2:37 PM GMT
35'- The search continues.
Two very well-oiled teams, at least defensively. Both are cancelling each other's attacks and hence the scales remain balanced.
- 9 Dec 2022 2:26 PM GMT
25'- Neither team looking threatening.
Both sides have knocked on the other's door but hasn't yet opened it and rustled the net.
- 9 Dec 2022 2:18 PM GMT
17'- Well defended by Ivan.
Ogbeche puts a ball inside the box but Gonzalez is there to thwart the attempt.
- 9 Dec 2022 2:09 PM GMT
7'- Two fouls committed by Ogbeche so far.
Hyderabad's talisman looks to be eager to get the ball as he makes silly fouls in the process.