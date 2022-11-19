Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Hyderabad FC v/s Kerala Blasters FC- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates from Hyderabad FC against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here
Kerala Blasters FC are up against Hyderabad FC in the G.M.C Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad. Hyderabad FC are in red hot form winning five out of Six games and will be looking to grab three points to cement their place at the top. The yellow brigade will be able to move up to the fourth position with a win against Hyderabad FC.
Stay tuned for all the live updates.
