ISL: Hyderabad FC goalie Kattimani ruled out for the rest of 2022-23 season

After ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko was ruled out of the remainder of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season, Hyderabad FC's Laxmikant Kattimani follows suit as the goalkeeper is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

🚨 Update!



Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani is ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a knee injury in the game against Jamshedpur FC!



We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏#WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/UuykkJHSSf — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 24, 2022

The niggle was sustained at the Jamshedpur FC game which saw the Nizams win 1-0. Kattimani was taken off at the 38th minute and replaced by Anuj Kumar. So far this season, Laxmikant was leading the clean sheet charts with four in six games.



Hyderbad FC lost to Kerala Blasters 0-1 with Kumar in goal. However one game is too less a time to gauge the impact Kattimani's absence will have on Manolo Marquez's title charge. Next up, they face ATKMB on 26th November.