Hero Club Playoffs LIVE : Hyderabad FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Scores, Results

In the Hero Super Cup, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan failed to advance past their respective group stages, with the tournament winner potentially earning a spot in the AFC Cup 2022–23 group stage. However, the game tonight gives Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan one last opportunity to advance to the continental level.

During the Hero ISL 2022–23 season, both teams earned spots in the playoffs. Hyderabad FC, who finished second in the rankings, was ultimately eliminated on penalties by ATK Mohun Bagan, who took third place.

Live updates: