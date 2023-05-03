Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Hero Club Playoffs LIVE : Hyderabad FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Scores, Results
Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will play in a one-legged match at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, with the winner earning a spot in the AFC Cup Preliminary group stage.
In the Hero Super Cup, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan failed to advance past their respective group stages, with the tournament winner potentially earning a spot in the AFC Cup 2022–23 group stage. However, the game tonight gives Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan one last opportunity to advance to the continental level.
During the Hero ISL 2022–23 season, both teams earned spots in the playoffs. Hyderabad FC, who finished second in the rankings, was ultimately eliminated on penalties by ATK Mohun Bagan, who took third place.
Live updates:
Live Updates
2023-05-03 12:30:42
- 3 May 2023 12:34 PM GMT
WELCOME TO THE LIVE BLOG !!
Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Hero Club Playoffs between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC.
