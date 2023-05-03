Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Hero Club Playoffs LIVE : Hyderabad FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Scores, Results

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will play in a one-legged match at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, with the winner earning a spot in the AFC Cup Preliminary group stage.

Hero Club Playoffs LIVE : Hyderabad FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Scores, Results
X

Manolo Marquez and Juan Ferrando ( Image via ISL Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 May 2023 12:49 PM GMT

In the Hero Super Cup, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan failed to advance past their respective group stages, with the tournament winner potentially earning a spot in the AFC Cup 2022–23 group stage. However, the game tonight gives Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan one last opportunity to advance to the continental level.

During the Hero ISL 2022–23 season, both teams earned spots in the playoffs. Hyderabad FC, who finished second in the rankings, was ultimately eliminated on penalties by ATK Mohun Bagan, who took third place.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-05-03 12:30:42
ISL Hyderabad FC ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X