ISL: Football legend David Villa joins Odisha FC's Football Committee

Odisha FC is glad to announce its new association with football legend David Villa, who has joined the Club's Football Committee, and will head the global football operations of the Club.



After joining Odisha FC's Football Committee, David Villa expressed, "I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn't play in India but I played soccer for 20 years as a professional and before that in the academy. And in all of the projects that we [my team] are involved in, I try to give all of my experience that I have in soccer."



Speaking about the development, OFC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma explained, "It's an absolute pleasure to welcome David Villa and the DV7 group to the Odisha FC family! It's crazy to think that when I started watching football I used to see David, on my TV. Now together we are trying to help grow football in Odisha. It's also a pleasure to work with Victor Oñate who has years of football business experience in Spain and of course Coach Gombau who is not only a fan favorite but family to us. Together we are going to make sure Odisha FC matches our lofty expectations by finding the best players, coaches, and staff for the club."

🚨Comunicado Oficial 🚨



World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations. 🌏⚽️



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8XyGBsmof7 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) May 6, 2021

Club President Mr. Raj Athwal mentioned, "David's arrival is a statement of intent for Odisha Football Club, the region, the supporters and, of course, the Indian Super League in general."



Welcoming the new association, Mr. Vishal K Dev IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha commented, "He won the Euros and the World Cup with Spain, and La Liga and the Champions League with Barcelona, and we are hoping he will bring that formula to Odisha FC which will see Odisha FC hopefully make it to the top of the ISL table next year. We are very, very excited, delighted and confident that his arrival will make a big, big difference to Odisha FC."



Former Odisha FC Head Coach Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also associated with David Villa as a part of the DV7 group and have joined the Football Committee. Their role includes advising the coaching staff, improving the Indian and youth players, providing general support to the on field activities among others.

