ISL: FC Goa announce the signing of Spanish forward Airam Cabrera

Indian Super League outfit, FC Goa is delighted to announce the signing of Spanish forward Airam Cabrera on a one-year deal. Cabrera, 33, has the experience of playing across some of the top leagues in Europe – having strutted his stuff at various levels in Spain and the top leagues of Poland (Ekstraklasa) and Cyprus (Protathlima Cyta).

Coming through the ranks at CD Tenerife, Cabrera has gone on to play for a number of Spanish clubs, viz. Villarreal B, Cordoba, Numancia, Lugo, Cadiz and Extremadura. He has also had three stints in the Polish top flight, scoring 30 goals and assisting 4 in 60 appearances in the Ekstraklasa playing for Wisla Plock, Cracovia and Korona Kielce.

"I want to thank FC Goa for the trust and faith they have put in me. I believe this will be another wonderful chapter in my life. I am really looking forward to playing in India and experience the amazing state of Goa. I'm delighted to be here," said Cabrera after putting pen to paper. "I want to help the team with goals and all the experience I acquired in Europe – to help in growing the team."







"I feel good, I feel motivated. I have done my homework and I feel I fit really well with the philosophy that the Club has about football and believe that I have all the tools necessary to succeed here in India."

FC Goa's Vice President – Strategy, Ravi Puskur also weighed in on the much-anticipated signing. He said, "We're pleased to bring Airam on board. He's a player we have monitored closely over the years and we have always found him to be an ideal fit for our style of football.

"His ability to operate between the lines, excellent link-up play and movement along with a good work rate off the ball are all right up there with what we were hoping to bring in this window. We waited for the right profile through the course of the summer and we're satisfied that we've found the profile who can spearhead our attacking efforts next season.

"We have high hopes for him and I'm confident he will endear himself to the fans with his performances."