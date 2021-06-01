ISL
ISL: FC Goa extend contract with Saviour Gama until 2024
Indian Super League side FC Goa has inked a new three-year contract with Saviour Gama to keep the promising left-back at the club until 2024.
Gama's consistent performances on the left side of the backline helped FC Goa secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance whilst propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run to end the last season. After joining the club in 2017, the 24-year-old has come up the ranks through the developmental team.
"Well, to be honest, this feels like home to me. I have felt at home not only because I am in Goa, but also because the club has helped me become the player I am today and has given me the respect that every player craves," Gama was quoted as saying in a media release.
"The new contract means that there will be even more responsibilities on my shoulders and that's something I am looking forward to fulfilling. I am living my dream," he added.
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando also weighed in on the signing. "Gama is a player that has really impressed me. I feel he is one of the players who has gotten better throughout the season. His attitude towards learning is fantastic and his best days lie ahead of him," said Ferrando.