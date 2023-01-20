ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal trails Hyderabad FC at half time- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Can East Bengal stage an upset and keep their top-six hopes alive?
Hyderabad FC visit East Bengal's home ground in the Indian Super League. Can the Nizams do a double over the Red and Gold Brigade or will the Kolkata-giants stage an upset?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 20 Jan 2023 3:32 PM GMT
73'- Changes for Hyderabad FC
Chianese, Rabeeh come on
Siverio, Danu come off
East Bengal made two changes earlier which saw Jerry, Ivan, and Passi come on for Rakip, Lima, and Mobashir.
- 20 Jan 2023 3:26 PM GMT
68'- GURMEET MAKES A BIG SAVE
Odei fails to clear the ball and Cleiton finds himself one-on-one with the goalie. Silva tries to place the ball but Gurmeet sticks out his toe at the right moment to make a big save.
- 20 Jan 2023 3:25 PM GMT
66'- Audacious attempt from Ogbeche!
After a clearance from a corner, Ogbeche tried his luck with a bicycle-kick but missed the target by not much.
- 20 Jan 2023 3:07 PM GMT
49'- COLOSSAL MISS FROM CLEITON
An awry clearance from Yasir sees the ball fall kindly for Silva but the Brazilian shoots it way wide!
- 20 Jan 2023 2:47 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Siverio's header remains as the differentiator between both sides at half time.
HT: EBFC 0-1 HFC
- 20 Jan 2023 2:39 PM GMT
38'- Kamaljit keeping East Bengal in the game!
Danu let fly a thumping strike after a one-two with his teammates but EB's goalie makes another save to keep his team in the game.
- 20 Jan 2023 2:28 PM GMT
27'- Suhair comes close!!!
VP Suhair heads the ball well from a long throw but the attempt bounces off the crossbar.
- 20 Jan 2023 2:16 PM GMT
16'- Brilliant save from Kamaljit!
Siverio shoots from point-blank range but Singh makes himself big to make a stunning save.
- 20 Jan 2023 2:13 PM GMT
14'- Rakip gets a yellow on first ISL start this season
Nim Dorjee was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Rakip.