ISL Transfers: East Bengal hijack Kerala Blasters deal to sign Edmund Lalrindika

The Indian Super League outfit East Bengal has roped in striker Edmund Lalrindika from Inter Kashi ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Lalrindika was a vital cog in the wheel for Inter Kashi as they entered the Super Cup quarter-finals and controversially finished second in the 2024-25 I-League season.

He had scored four goals and recorded six assists in the 24 matches he featured for Inter Kashi in the season gone by.

Reports suggested that Kerala Blasters were also interested in signing the services of Lalrindika but it was East Bengal, who eventually prevailed in penning down a contract.

"After two unforgettable seasons, Edmund bids farewell to the club he helped shape from day one," Inter Kashi said in a statement.

"He now moves to East Bengal for an undisclosed transfer fee," the club added.

Lalrindika was also called up to the provisional Indian national team last week after Irfan Yadwad pulled out of the matches in June international window due to medical committments.

"Forward Edmund Lalrindika will report to the Senior India National Team camp on May 18, in place of Irfan Yadwad, who will be unavailable due to an appendix operation," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had said in a statement on Thursday.

Lalrindika made his international debut last year under the reign of Igor Stimac, before the latter's controversial exit from the set up.