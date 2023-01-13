ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal leads 1-0 at halftime v/s Jamshedpur FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around East Bengal's first home match in 2023 right here.
Can East Bengal start their new year with a win, or will Jamshedpur FC get a much-needed win in their miserable season?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Half time!
East Bengal go into the half time with a slender lead.
HT: EBFC 1-0 JFC
- 13 Jan 2023 2:35 PM GMT
35'- Audacious effort from Cleiton!
The Brazilian sees Yadav off his mark and goes for the spectacular. However, the shot was wide.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:29 PM GMT
28'- East Bengal attacks pile up on JFC box.
The hosts are attacking the Jamshedpur FC box heavily and looking to get a two-goal cushion before the half-time.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:26 PM GMT
Nasty challenge.
Sarthak Golui with a nasty studs-up challeng on Boris.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:19 PM GMT
19'- HITS THE SIDE NETTING!!!
Winger Boris tried for glory from the right side of the box but just rattles the side netting.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:18 PM GMT
Safely into Yadav's hands this time.
Cleiton goes for goal but his shot is too centre and the goalie collects it comfortably.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:16 PM GMT
15'- Freekick for East Bengal just outside the box!
Can they double their lead?
- 13 Jan 2023 2:13 PM GMT
12'- CLEITON SILVA SCORES!!!
Naorem Mahesh dribbled into the box from the left and goes for the shot but Vishal Yadav was equal to it. However, he couldn't hold the ball and the rebound was converted by Cleiton Silva.
EBFC 1-0 JFC