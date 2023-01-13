Log In
ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal leads 1-0 at halftime v/s Jamshedpur FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Get all your LIVE updates around East Bengal's first home match in 2023 right here.

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal leads 1-0 at halftime v/s Jamshedpur FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
East Bengal celebrating a goal ( Via ISL )

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-13T20:17:54+05:30

Can East Bengal start their new year with a win, or will Jamshedpur FC get a much-needed win in their miserable season?

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

Live Updates

2023-01-13 13:05:45
ISL East Bengal Indian Football 
