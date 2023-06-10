ISL: Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric

Chennaiyin FC parted ways with Thomas Brdaric after the end of the ISL season 2022-23, the club announced on Saturday. Brdaric served at the helm of the first team for 28 games in all competitions: winning ten, drawing eight and losing ten. Over this period, the team scored 53 goals and conceded 52.



The former German international began his tenure at the club during the Durand Cup where the team managed to reach the quarter-finals. He was also in charge during the course of the Hero Indian Super League where the Marina Machans finished the league stage in eighth position with 27 points.

Thank you for your valuable contributions and the memories, Thomas



Brdaric’s men last took part in the Hero Super Cup as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Chennaiyin FC thanks coach Thomas for his contributions and passion for the craft and wishes him the best for all his future endeavours. The club will make a decision on the head coach for the 2023-24 season shortly.