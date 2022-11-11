ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s East Bengal- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around East Bengal's visit to Bengaluru FC's backyard right here.
Can either side get their second win of the season? Stay tuned to find out!
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2022 2:48 PM GMT
Half time.
The nets on both sides are yet to be rattled as missed opportunities ruled the first half. We go into the break with deadlock yet to be broken.
HT: BFC 0-0 EBFC
- 11 Nov 2022 2:32 PM GMT
30'- Krishna comes close.
Roy Krishna tries his luck from the edge of the box but it whizzes over the crossbar.
- 11 Nov 2022 2:28 PM GMT
27'- VP Suhair gets booked.
The winger pushes Sunil Chhetri and gets a yellow card.
- 11 Nov 2022 2:24 PM GMT
23'- Sloppy from Ivan!
Ivan Gonzalez concedes a freekick at a very good spot.
- 11 Nov 2022 2:15 PM GMT
13'- Last ditch tackle from Ankit!
Great ball in from Javi to put Sunil through on goal but Ankit was alert and cleared the ball.
- 11 Nov 2022 2:12 PM GMT
10'- Strike from Kyriacou!
The Cypriot tries to test Gurpreet from distance as India's No.1 comfortably collects the thumping strike.
- 11 Nov 2022 2:10 PM GMT
9'- Corner for BFC.
It will be interesting to see the battle between Ankit and Roshan on Bengaluru's left flank.
- 11 Nov 2022 2:07 PM GMT
5'- East Bengal on the front foot.
Already a couple of searching crosses in from East Bengal's left side.