ISL
ISL 2023/24 LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC- Scores, Updates, Blog
Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 8 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
Match week 2 will kick off today with a repeat of last years Indian Super League final, where Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC in penalties to win the trophy.
Today Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 8 PM aiming for a payback
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2023 3:15 PM GMT
41' Liston from a distance!
Liston attempted a long-range shot from well outside the box, but his effort sailed wide of the target.
- 27 Sep 2023 3:02 PM GMT
30' Free Kick for MB!
The match remains an intense end-to-end contest. Mohun Bagan was awarded a free kick after a foul on Sahal. Petratos took the kick short, but unfortunately, it didn't lead to any end product.
- 27 Sep 2023 2:53 PM GMT
20' Another miss from Mohun Bagan!
Petratos goes off balance and misses a chance.
- 27 Sep 2023 2:46 PM GMT
12' Miss but on the other end!
A lightning-fast counterattack by Mohun Bagan, capitalizing on Bengaluru FC's missed chances. Petratos, moving down the left, set up Liston, who unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box. It narrowly missed the target.
- 27 Sep 2023 2:38 PM GMT
6' What a miss!
A golden opportunity, but a disappointing miss by Roshan. An errant pass from Anwar found Roshan, who took the shot but unfortunately skied it.
- 27 Sep 2023 2:33 PM GMT
Kick off!
The match has begun with Bengaluru FC, attacking from right to left.