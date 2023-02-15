Bengaluru FC signs attacker Ashish Jha on a two-and-half year deal

Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the signing of striker Ashish Jha, who has joined the club on a deal that runs through to the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old, who most recently turned out for Sporting Club Bengaluru, on loan from Sreenidi Deccan, has joined the Blues on a two-and-a-half-year deal

."I'm really pleased to join Bengaluru FC, and believe it is a big step in my career. Everyone knows the history and the success that this club has had over the years and my aim will be to work hard and contribute to the team's future successes," said Jha, after completing the formalities on his deal.

The striker, who has 15 goals in 80 games across his professional career, will add to Simon Grayson's attacking options.

Currently sitting fifth on the Indian Super League table, Bengaluru FC is in hunt of a playoff spots. Addition of Ashish means they will have an extra attacking option in their next match against the Legaue shield winners Mumbai City FC on 15th February.