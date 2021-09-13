ISL 2021-22 fixtures are out: ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Kerala Blasters on November 19th

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2021-22 season.

The two major highlights are:

- India's premier derby is scheduled for Nov 27

- The introduction of 9:30 pm kick-off to Saturday doubleheaders

Bringing back four months of power-packed live Indian football action to the millennials, the season once again returns to Goa's three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting 19th November. The first installment of the schedule announced on Monday runs until January 9, 2022.

The league, this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday doubleheaders. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will square off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign. SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC.





Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the most high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.



The first installment of India's premier derby SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on November 27.

The remainder of the Hero ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021.



The remaining fixtures for the second half of the season will be announced in December, and the ISL will go on till the second week of March.

The Indian Football fraternity is looking forward to the ISL, and many fans believe that it will be an evenly contested tournament, as the gap between most team has reduced. All the eleven team looks like will be competing for the playoffs and only time will tell who comes out on top.