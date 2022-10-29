Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s East Bengal match delayed - Updates, Scores, Results

Get all your LIVE updates from the first ISL Kolkata derby in the flesh right here!

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s East Bengal match delayed - Updates, Scores, Results
X

ISL will witness its first Kolkata derby with fans in the stands!

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-29T19:30:21+05:30

Will Juan Ferrando's Mariners add another derby win to their sparkling record or will Stephen Constantine get his first derby win with his Red and Gold? Stay tuned to find just that!

Live Updates

ISL Indian Super League Indian Football East Bengal ATK Mohun Bagan mohun bagan 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X