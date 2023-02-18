Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL 2022-23 LIVE : ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC at half time- Scores, Updates, Results
ATK Mohun Bagan must beat Kerala Blasters tonight to qualify for the playoffs. Get all the LIVE updates here.
ATK Mohun Bagan must pass the Kerala Blasters test tonight at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata inorder to get a ticket to the Hero ISL Playoffs.
Get all the LIVE updates here.
Live Updates
2023-02-18 13:00:55
- 18 Feb 2023 3:46 PM GMT
83' Substitution !
Hormipam and Dimitrios goes off for Marko Leskovic and Danish Farooq.
Liston Colaco comes in for Manvir Singh.
- 18 Feb 2023 3:41 PM GMT
78' Double substitution !
Carl McHugh and Ashique Kuruniyan goes off for Slavko and Puitea.
- 18 Feb 2023 3:39 PM GMT
78' Substitution !
Jeakson Singh goes off for Ayush Adhikari.
- 18 Feb 2023 3:33 PM GMT
70' GOALLLL !
Carl McHugh scores his second of the night.
ATK MB 2 - 1 KBFC
- 18 Feb 2023 3:28 PM GMT
66' Substitution !
Bryce Miranda is replaced by Saurav Mandal.
- 18 Feb 2023 3:26 PM GMT
63' Red Card for Rahul KP
second yellow and marching order for K P Rahul.
