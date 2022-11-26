Log In
ISL

ISL 2022/23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad FC in 2nd Half— Live Score, Goals, Updates

ATK Mohun Bagan (6th) are up against the high-flying defending champions Hyderabad FC (2nd) in today's ISL match.

ISL 2022/23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad FC in 2nd Half— Live Score, Goals, Updates
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-26T21:18:09+05:30

ISL LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan hosted defending champions Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Hugo Boumous's 11th minute goal gave ATKMB the lead against HFC in the first half, but even otherwise the match was a tale of attacks by the home team. Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco ran the HFC defence ragged.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

