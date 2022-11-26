ISL
ISL 2022/23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad FC in 2nd Half— Live Score, Goals, Updates
ATK Mohun Bagan (6th) are up against the high-flying defending champions Hyderabad FC (2nd) in today's ISL match.
ISL LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan hosted defending champions Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
Hugo Boumous's 11th minute goal gave ATKMB the lead against HFC in the first half, but even otherwise the match was a tale of attacks by the home team. Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco ran the HFC defence ragged.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 26 Nov 2022 3:48 PM GMT
85' - Ill-tempered clash
Now everybody lose their cool! Two sets of players barge into each other, Boumous runs in a mile to crash into Odei. Animated expressions all around! Manolo seen coming onto the pitch to calm his players down.
Odei and Hamill get yellow cards at the end of it all.
- 26 Nov 2022 3:45 PM GMT
82' - Ogbeche loses his cool
Subhashish gets a free header with no one in front of him except the keeper. But misses! Poor header.
Ogbeche getting more and more into the action at the other end. Shows rare signs of frustration as the referee brings play back for a foul by him.
- 26 Nov 2022 3:38 PM GMT
74' - Ogbeche shoots!
Ogbeche!!! Vicous strike! Vishal Kaith just manages to keep it out. Almost the equaliser for Hyderabad!
- 26 Nov 2022 3:34 PM GMT
70' - Hyderabad retain more possession
For the nth time today, Colaco runs into goal from the right, tries to feed the final ball, but fails.
With around 25 minutes left in the match, there is a bit of a shift in momentum. Now Hyderabad suddenly with more of the possession, more of the attacks. If they can manage to turn this around, remember, they go to the top of the points table.
- 26 Nov 2022 3:22 PM GMT
60' - Hyderabad look to change things around
Ashique now makes a run down the left and gets the crowd roaring.
Hyderabad, looking out of ideas, look to shake things up. Super sub Sahil Tavora being given some instructions on the touchline. This super sub scored the biggest goal of the season last season. If you don't remember that, READ | Vasco da Gama's descendant Sahil Tavora makes Goa proud with special goal
- 26 Nov 2022 3:14 PM GMT
51' - Liston bangs on goal again
The second half starts like the first had ended. Liston Colaco weaves a run into the box and shoots, but the keeper deflects his shot.
- 26 Nov 2022 2:54 PM GMT
Half-Time: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad
Hugo Boumous' 11th minute goal separates the two sides at the break. Hyderabad did not get much going for them in the 1st half, let's see if they can turn it around in the second.
One big difference in the second half could be the absence of Manvir Singh, who was a stolid presence in the middle.
- 26 Nov 2022 2:47 PM GMT
45' - Manvir Singh injured, goes off
Signs of trouble for ATKMB. Manvir Singh is down with what looks like a shin injury. There is a lengthy delay, after which Manvir is subbed off. Kiyan Nassiri comes on for him.
Now, there's a lengthy discussion between the two coaches and the referee on the sidelines. What began with a lot of fluid football is ending as a half of inertia at rest.
5 minutes time added to make up for Manvir's injury stoppage.
- 26 Nov 2022 2:36 PM GMT
34' - HFC survive, but barely
Another strong attack by ATKMB! Ashish Rai charges forward, Liston Colaco gets another shot on goal. HFC somehow get bodies back in time.
Yasir ruffles the ATKMB net with a shot on goal from outside the box.
- 26 Nov 2022 2:26 PM GMT
25' - HFC launch a rare attack
Hyderabad launch a rare attack. They've been silent since the opening exchanges. Now, Borja and Bart set up an attack, but Nikhil Poojary cannot direct his header goalwards.